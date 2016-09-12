WATCH: Amazing aerial footage of orca hunting

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Amazing aerial footage captured off the coast of the Mercury Islands shows orca hunting for stingray in the shallows.

Tauranga wildlife photographer Jack Preston was out diving with friends on Sunday when two orca "appeared out of nowhere".

Using a drone, Preston followed the mammals as they hunted for stingray among the seaweed near the islands' shoreline.

The Mercury Islands are located about 8km off the coast of the Coromandel.

"It's a real once in a lifetime opportunity," Preston said.

"Wildlife photography is very opportunistic and luck based, you can't just say 'okay today I'm going out to shoot orca', we were just in the right place at the right time and the conditions that day were perfect for photography and for flying the drone."

After hoping for years to snap a scene like the one he saw on Sunday, Preston said he was ecstatic the opportunity finally presented itself.

"The ocean and wildlife photography are my passion and I hope to be able to combine the two professionally in the future"

Preston shared the video on his Facebook page, where he said it was the most stunning footage he had ever captured.

Up next was a trip to Rarotonga, where Preston hoped to spot and film humpback whales to share with his Facebook followers.