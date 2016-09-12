Baby and toddler critically hurt after hit by car

By Kiri Gillespie - Bay of Plenty Times

An 11-month-old boy and two-year-old girl are fighting for their lives after they and their mother were hit by a car on a rural Bay of Plenty road today.

The mother was pushing her children in a stroller on the side of Otamarakau Valley Road in Pukehina when they were struck by an SUV towing a trailer about 2.30pm.

The children were flown by the BayTrust and Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopters to Waikato Hospital. They remain in critical condition.

The 33-year-old woman suffered severe injuries and was taken by ambulance to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

Pukehina Volunteer Fire Brigade chief officer Errol Watts said the mother and children were locals, as was the driver of the SUV.

Mr Watts said the crash happened right outside a dairy shed and as it was close to milking time, there were workers nearby.

Pukehina Fire Brigade were first responders to emergencies in the Otamarakau area and Mr Watts said the brigade were called to provide medical help until an ambulance arrived.

He said the team would have a debrief tomorrow as most of the volunteers had young children or grandchildren themselves and an accident like this was always hard on them.

"It's almost your worst nightmare."

The driver of the SUV was not injured and is helping police with inquiries.

The Serious Crash Unit was at the scene.

Head of Western Bay of Plenty road policing Senior Sergeant Ian Campion said the road would be closed for some time. Diversions were in place, he said.

Police, firefighters and ambulance staff were all called to the crash scene, about 3 kilometres from State Highway 2.

A reporter at the scene said traffic was being turned away.

One woman arrived and after parking her car ran to police, she said.