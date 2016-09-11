Dump truck crashes down Wellington bank

A dump truck filled with soil has lost control and crashed down a bank landing on a parked car.

Police say emergency services were called to the accident Paremata Crescent, Wellington this morning after the truck was reversing down a driveway but suddenly lost traction on a grass border.

The truck, which was carrying a full load of soil, plummeted down the bank crushing the rear of a car parked on the street below. Luckily there was nobody in the car at the time.

The truck driver was shaken by the incident but was not injured.

Police said there would be partial road closures in Paremata Cres while soil was removed from the truck to enable the truck to be towed.

