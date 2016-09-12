10:10am Mon 12 September
One dead after campervan smash on Coromandel highway

A serious crash between a campervan and a car has closed the highway between Paeroa and Thames this morning. Photo / File

A person has died after a serious crash between a campervan and a car between Paeroa and Thames this morning.

The person could not be saved despite firefighters' efforts to cut them from the wreckage after the vehicles collided on State Highway 26 near Kopu, south of Thames just before 8.50am.

A police spokeswoman said the person died at the scene.

The crash left one lane blocked and the road was closed to all traffic. Diversions were put in place.



It was not known if any other people were injured.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating.

- NZ Herald

