Armed hold-ups minutes apart in Waikato

A Waikato bar and a service station were held up at gunpoint just minutes apart overnight.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Ray Malcomson said a staff member was closing up at Hamilton's Cock & Bull restaurant in Te Rapa when two masked people entered the premises just after midnight.

The pair pointed a pistol at the staff member, however, they fled with nothing.

Then about 12.15am, a person armed with a knife entered the BP service station at Ngaruawahia and demanded items from the sole attendant.

Malcomson said the armed offender fled with cigarettes and cash.

Police were investigating whether the two incidents were connected. The time frame was a bit tight for the offenders to travel between Ngaruawahia and Hamilton but it hadn't been ruled out.

No staff members were injured in the hold-ups

Anyone with information or who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time is urged to call Hamilton police on 07 858-6200.

- NZ Herald