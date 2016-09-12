Warm spring sun returns for start of week

The heavy clouds, wild weather and icy temperatures of last week's cold snap were forgotten at the weekend - and the warm spring sun should continue for at least another day.

Many people around New Zealand took advantage of the brilliant sunshine and warmer temperatures with an outdoor jaunt to bask in the rays.

On Auckland's North Shore, hundreds took part in the annual marathon that kicked off early yesterday morning, from Takapuna beach, and ran till midday.

While many may have headed back indoors for the start of the working week, the sun is expected to stick around outdoors for a wee bit longer.

Last week had many reaching for their winter woollies again as sub-zero temperatures left a fresh dumping of snow in areas around the country and kept the temperatures in many other parts in the chilly single digits.

However, this early spring cold snap has, for the most part, relinquished its icy grip, with forecasters predicting warmer weather for the start of the week.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said Christchurch and Wellington reached double digits for the first time since Wednesday over the weekend.

While he said this morning would still be a little on the cooler side, things were looking up.

"The combination of clear skies and light winds will make for a chilly start in some areas this morning."

Of the main centres, the Garden City was expected to be the warmest today.

Continued below.

Related Content Get Sorted: Show me the Money Week! Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's human-trafficking diary: Day One Cartoon: All Blacks - What fouls?

Despite a cool start of 4C, temperatures in Christchurch were expected to push 20C on a largely fine day. Auckland would start the day with a slightly warmer low of 7C, but was expected to reach just 15C. It was expected to be a sunny day with a few light winds.

Down south things weren't looking as great, with the first of this week's rain expected to touch down in Dunedin.

Glassey said the sun was going to go back behind the clouds again for a bit with rain expected to reach the south early in the week.

He predicted the weather front would bring rain to the south and west of the South Island today.

"The front is also expected to bring showers to parts of the north island from Tuesday, mainly in western areas," Glassey said.

"On Friday a strong north to northwest flow develops over the country, spreading rain to most places."

- NZ Herald