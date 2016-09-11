Strangers come to distressed woman's aid in Auckland CBD

Quick-thinking strangers formed a circle around a distressed woman and directed busy lunchtime traffic around her on a main route in and out of Auckland's CBD.

The woman was spotted in the middle of Fanshawe Street shortly before 1pm on Friday by passersby.

One witness reported seeing the woman, dressed in a grey hoodie, go and lie down on the street.

Despite a couple escorting her off the road, the witness said the woman went and laid back on the lane.

They came to her aid again, with one kneeling to talk to her, while a few others directed traffic around the woman and others called 111.

"To give the kneeling person talking to her more time, random passerbys on their way to lunch, walking into traffic, formed a circle around her and shooed cars into the slow lane," thye said on reddit.

"She was talked into walking herself to the pavement just as the cops arrived.

"And the everyday heroes in the fastlane went back to their working day."

A police spokeswoman confirmed police had attended the incident on Friday.

She said there were no injuries reported but the woman seemed to be upset and a number of people came to her aid, though she initially refused aid.

However, the spokeswoman said few other details of the job were available, and the officer that attended the scene was unavailable for comment.

She said there were no concerns over public safety, but said it appeared the woman was suffering some mental distress.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- NZ Herald