Police investigate after seriously injured man needs surgery after Hastings holiday park assault

A man has suffered serious injuries after being attacked with a weapon at a Hawke's Bay holiday park.

Police were called to the Hastings TOP 10 Holiday Park just before 8am today and found a 23-year-old man with serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said police believed a weapon was used in the attack.

"A number of people were present at the time of the assault and we are speaking with them as part of our inquiries."

A staff member at the holiday park told the Herald she was unsure whether it was a guest or one of their friends who were injured.

The room was booked as having four people stay in it, she said, but they had invited friends over at some stage.

The victim is currently undergoing surgery at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

