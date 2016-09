One person is dead after a house fire in the Canterbury suburb of Amberley.

Fire services were called to the Church St address, north of Christchurch, about 9am.

They arrived within five minutes of taking the call but the house was already engulfed in flame, a spokesman said.

One person was removed from the house but had already died.

It was understood no one else was in the house.

Fire personnel were working to bring the fire under control around 10am.

