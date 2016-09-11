10:38am Sun 11 September
Car on fire at Pakuranga Plaza

A car burst into flames at Pakuranga Plaza on Saturday evening. Photo/ supplied
Dramatic photos of a car ablaze at Pakuranga Plaza yesterday show firefighters working to bring the inferno under control after it is believed to have caught fire on the motorway.

Fire services said they received a cluster of calls about the fire about 5pm on Saturday.

Fire fighters put out the blaze. Photo/ Supplied
No one was in the car when fire services arrived and no one was hurt.

A reader emailed the Herald saying the occupants of the car pulled into the Plaza after a fire ignited beneath the car, then quickly exited once it was parked.

Fire services arrived shortly after and put the fire out.

- NZ Herald

