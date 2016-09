A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early this morning on

State Highway 6 between Pelorus and Havelock, Marlborough.

Police were called to the accident shortly after midnight and warned the road would be closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

SH6 would be closed between Hira and the Wairau River Bridge near Canvastown until about midday

A detour is in place via State Highway 63. The detour will add about one hour and 20 minutes to travel times.

- NZ Herald