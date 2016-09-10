11:52am Sun 11 September
Girl, 11, remains in critical condition after farmbike crash in Southland

A child is critical after a farmbike crash in Southland this afternoon. Photo / File
An 11-year-old girl remains in a critical condition this morning in Invercargill after a motorbike she was riding collided with a car.

A police spokesperson said in a statement the child has been taken to Invercargill Hospital with serious head and leg injuries following the crash at Thompsons Crossing, north of Invercargill yesterday afternoon.

She had been riding a motorcycle out of a paddock when she collided with a car just before 2.30pm, the spokesperson said.

The road was closed for a short time while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, but has since been reopened.

- NZ Herald

