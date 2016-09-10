9:20pm Sat 10 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Man finds cobra in a bottle while cleaning up Pakuranga Creek in Auckland

A cobra has been found in a bottle during a clean-up Pakuranga Creek. Photo / Ben Harris
A cobra has been found in a bottle during a clean-up Pakuranga Creek. Photo / Ben Harris

A man cleaning up rubbish in Pakuranga Creek has found a cobra in a bottle.

Ben Harris posted a photo of the discovery on his Facebook page.

"This has to rate as one of the stranger items we have come across ... snake wine from Vietnam," he wrote.

Yahoo New Zealand News reported Harris as saying the bottle was sealed and a ginseng root was also inside.

Cobra in a bottle. Found in pakuranga creek while cleaning up rubbish. Photo / Ben Harris
Cobra in a bottle. Found in pakuranga creek while cleaning up rubbish. Photo / Ben Harris

Harris, who has been cleaning Auckland shores for more than a decade, also filmed shocking footage of pollution in the creek, with dozens of plastic bottles clogging the mangroves during the clean-up on Friday.

It's not the first strange find either - a previous clean-up effort on Rangitoto Island netted a huge Hindu statue, Yahoo New Zealand News reported.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 10 Sep 2016 22:52:35 Processing Time: 13ms