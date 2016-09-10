Woman arrested after bashing outside school

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

A woman has been arrested over allegations she bashed a cowering 15-year-old girl around the head.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a 20-year-old woman will appear in court on Monday charged with inciting violence and assault with intent to injure.

Video footage of the incident, outside a Waikato college, appears to show the victim being pushed to the ground, punched and kicked in the head by a woman while the girl cowers on the pavement.

The girl was allegedly kicked in the head by a young mother outside a school this week, after Facebook threats escalated.

The victim's mother, who has not been named to protect the identity of her daughter, said the alleged assault caused her daughter to bleed from her ear and potentially need antibiotics to treat infected grazes on her face, arms and legs.

A police spokeswoman said officers were notified on Monday of the incident.

The victim's mother said the incident stemmed from a Facebook fight between her daughter's friends, and another teenage girl from a nearby town.

The teens arranged to meet at 2.30pm outside the school, but when one of the groups showed up, they were allegedly met by a teenage girl and a group of her adult relatives, including a woman said to be a 20-year-old mother.

The victim's mother said there was a fight between one of her daughter's friends and the other teen.

Afterwards, she said the 20-year-old attacked her daughter, and that was the incident caught on film.

The college the fight happened outside is yet to respond to Herald requests for comment.

- NZ Herald