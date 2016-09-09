Trapped students prepare to leave Ruapehu's Tukino Ski Field today

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

The 40 students stuck up Mt Ruapehu because of "horrendous" conditions are preparing to leave the mountain by lunchtime today, but not until they've cleaned their mess up.

The Year 13 Wellington High School students are among more than 80 people trapped in three lodges on Tukino Ski Field since Thursday.

Tukino Skifield manager Sue Graham said the students had enjoyed a long lie in after a night of fun and games but were ready to go home.

"Our crews have been out clearing the roads and now the weather has improved we expect the kids to be on their way by about 1pm," she said.

"The students have enjoying inter-lodge snowball fights and digging tunnels in the snow and it has been a great adventure for them."

Graham said the students mucked in this morning to clear up the mess they made.

"They had a big breakfast then they were vacuuming and cleaning the buildings," she said. "The adults are now out starting up the vehicles and getting ready to go.

"The students are outdoor education kids and the experience would have benefited them.

"I'm sure they learned a lot from being in the situation they were in as Ruapehu can offer the best and worst of weather.

"They hugely enjoyed themselves and although what they experienced was pretty extreme, they were safe and warm at all times."

- NZ Herald