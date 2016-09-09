Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes central New Zealand

Central New Zealand has been rocked by a magnitude 5.1 quake this morning.

The 95km-deep earthquake struck off the west coast of the North Island, north of the Marlborough Sounds, at 10.02am.

It was located 50km north of French Pass.

The quake was of light intensity, GeoNet said.

More than 3800 people have reported feeling the quake on the GeoNet website.

A New Plymouth man told Newstalk ZB the quake shattered three window panes at his house.

Fire, police and ambulance said they haven't received any calls regarding the quake.

A Fire Service spokesman said he felt it, but they were not attending any incidents related to the earthquake and they hadn't been contacted by anyone who was affected by it.

