Rug up warm as chilly weekend weather across New Zealand continues today

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Frosty conditions are set to continue in the North Island today as southerly winds bring showers to parts of the country.

MetService meteorologist Frances Russell said a cold southerly flow would be making its way over the North Island this morning.

"The southerly over the North Island is bringing showers to eastern areas, and western areas south of Taranaki, with the odd shower about the Northland coast."

She said the rain in the west should clear by this afternoon.

There is a severe weather watch for wind in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, with southerlies of about 100km gusting through the region this morning.

A light sprinkling of snow is expected on the Napier-Taupo Rd.

The South Island will be fine and frosty, with a few showers about the Marlborough Sounds and Kaikoura coast.

Russell said otherwise the island would be "generally fine".

Auckland should hit a high of 15C today, with Wellington in for 10C and Christchurch a high of 12 and a low of 2C tonight.

- NZ Herald