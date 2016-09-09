Two people caught smuggling meth into Dunedin Airport

Two men have been caught smuggling meth into Dunedin on a flight from the North Island.

Police said the men were arrested just outside the Dunedin Airport terminal this morning.

The men, aged 32 and 34, will face charges relating to the possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Police said the pair had gang and organised crime connections.

Their arrests had prevented "multiple ounces" of meth from being distributed in the South Island, police said.

"There is no tolerance for gang members or anyone else who distributes drugs," said Detective Senior Sergeant John Fergusson of the Dunedin organised crime unit.

"We will continue to detect and disrupt these networks and prevent crime by holding offenders to account.

He said the social harm and fallout from the supply and use of methamphetamine was significant, and the drug was a driver of crime and harm in the community.

The men will appear in Dunedin District Court later today.

- NZ Herald