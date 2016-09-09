Students among dozens trapped on Mt Ruapehu by bad weather

High-school students are among more than 80 people trapped on a Mt Ruapehu ski field because of rough weather.

The 40 senior students and up to nine adults from the co-educational Wellington High School are among those who have been at the Tukino Ski Field for the past two days.

The students and dozens of other people have been staying in three lodges as they wait for an access road to be cleared, according to Radio NZ.

Everyone is said to be safe and well.

Sue Graham, of Tukino Ski Field, told the station: "We've got appalling conditions and if we tried to clear the road going down - which is 14km long - we've got an issue then of it all just blowing straight back in behind us and people getting stuck on the road.

"So far now, we are better to stay put and to stay safe.''

A spokeswoman for Wellington High told the Herald their group had been due to return home tonight. However, because of the weather conditions, were now due back tomorrow.

The school and parents had been in contact with the students and staff, who were all said to be in good spirits.

"They're all just holed up in their lodge and enjoying the scenery and having a great time,'' the spokeswoman said.

"It's a great story when they come home. They're all safe and well.

"They're checking in really regularly and all the parents know what's happening, so it's all happy days.''

