Auckland Harbour Bridge death: 'I'm going to miss my bro so much', says Alaric Eccleston's best mate

The man who plunged from the Auckland Harbour Bridge during a police chase made a bad decision that cost his life, says his best mate.

Friend Walter Potini John has posted a tribute on Facebook saying his best mate Alaric Eccleston should have given up instead of trying to outrun police during yesterday's dramatic police chase across Auckland.

Thirty-year-old Eccleston had been on the run from police for five months after cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelot in April.

Yesterday he sparked a police chase that started in Orewa and snaked around inner city Auckland suburbs before he suddenly abandoned his car at the top of the Harbour Bridge and jumped into the Waitemata Harbour.

John said jumping from the bridge was the equivalent of jumping from a building and the result was catastrophic.

In a post to honour his mate John said he would miss his "bro" enormously.

"I just want to give my condolence to one of my best mates family and extended family," he wrote.

The post continued: "My bro Alaric Eccleston that was wanted from the NZ police for quite sometime........... As in today I seen on a mates post that some idiot jumped off Auckland harbour bridge and it was my mate that I mention.

"My bro fly high and may you rest in paradise brother........ Love u heaps n you will be dearly missed.......... Fly high bro........."

The Herald has reached out to John for comment.

- NZ Herald