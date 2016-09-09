Severe 6.7 quake strikes south of NZ

A severe quake initially believed to have struck Central Otago this morning actually struck south of New Zealand.

GeoNet initially reported a magnitude 5.3 quake had struck 30km southeast of Roxburgh, at a depth of 12km, at 9.48am.

GeoNet classified the quake as severe.

However, GeoNet later revised the strength and location of the quake.

It said the magnitude 6.7 quake actually struck west of the Macquarie Islands at a depth of 10km.

GNS duty seismologist Caroline Little said: "The real earthquake was 1000km south of New Zealand. It's a magnitude 6.7 near Macquarie Island.

"This won't have caused a tsunami,'' she said.

The Fire Service said they had not received any reports of quake-related damage and, as yet, had not been called out to any jobs relating to it.

Today's shake comes a week after a 7.1 magnitude strong quake struck the East Cape of the country.

