Chiefs stripper scandal: More allegations emerge

Fresh allegations have emerged from the stripper at the centre of the Chiefs end-of-year party scandal.

The woman involved, known as Scarlette, told Radio New Zealand in an interview of "a pack mentality'' among the players.

Radio NZ interviewed Scarlette last month, but did not air the full interview. The station has today released more of the interview, in which she made further allegations.

Scarlette alleged one player touched her vagina "multiple times with me telling him not to and eventually having to fight him off." She continued, "that didn't deter him though - he kept going.

"Then during all of that they just crowded in on me, real pack mentality kind of a thing."

She alleged the players tried to pull their penises out, "which I don't do."

"They were throwing gravel at me during the time as well. I'd normally stop just from that but I felt that I couldn't stop because I've been in situations before where I've been held in rooms and a knife held to me and I just didn't want this one to go that way.

"If you show your vulnerability they do attack it."

The allegations made by Scarlette have rocked New Zealand, with New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew last night admitting the scandal had not been appropriately dealt with.

His comment followed the release of a letter signed by a group of prominent New Zealand women which urged the game's administrators to tidy up their act.

The open letter to New Zealand Rugby was signed by 25 women, including Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Dr Jackie Blue and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Tew last night acknowledged "recent events show we have not got it right."

NZR investigated claims that members of the Chiefs rugby team inappropriately touched, licked and threw alcohol and gravel at at Scarlette during "Mad Monday" celebrations after their season ended.

The players have been given a formal warning which will sit as a "black mark" on their records.

The inquiry concluded that while the performance was legal and consensual, it was wrong for professional rugby teams to engage in such events and said players had to take collective responsibility.

