Car crashes through eight fences in Auckland

Emergency services had a busy night in Auckland. Photo / File

Emergency services were busy in Auckland on Thursday night after a three car collision in Epsom and another car crashing through eight fences in New Lynn.

About 8.30pm, a car crashed through eight residential fences on Titirangi Rd, New Lynn, Stuff reported.

An ambulance spokesperson said one patient was taken to hospital with "moderate" injuries.

The three car crash happened at the intersection of Manukau Rd, Clyde St and Owens Rd about 11.20pm.

Police could not say how much damage was done, but an ambulance spokesperson said one person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The 63-year-old male had been suffering chest pains at the scene.

- NZ Herald

