Nine-year old girl who died wanted to end distress, not life, coroner rules

A 9-year-old girl died was possibly trying to end her distress, not her life, a coroner has ruled today.

The North Island child died in hospital on November 4, 2015.

Coroner Carla na Nagara today released her findings into what she described "an extremely sad case".

The names of the girl, her school, siblings, and others who gave evidence in the inquest have been suppressed.

The coroner concluded that the girl's death was self-inflicted.

However, the coroner did not believe that the girl intended to end her life.

"Quite possibly all she was motivated by was ending her distress, not ending her life," the findings state.

"The circumstances of this case were, on any view of it, among the most confronting and upsetting as anyone might expect to encounter in what appeared to have been a typical day at a New Zealand primary school," Coroner na Nagara said.

The coroner found nothing about the events that struck her as being unusual or cause for concern and stressed that she had no criticism of any of the staff at the school.

"Her death was an abject tragedy, and her passing has been devastating for her family, friends, and her school community," she said.

"I extend my heartfelt sympathy to all those who knew and loved her, and most particularly to her family who have suffered an unthinkable loss."

- NZ Herald