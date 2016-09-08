Man captured by police after jumping off Auckland's Harbour Bridge

A man is in police custody after jumping off Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

Just after 11am today, a man known and wanted by police for some time stole a vehicle and money from a woman known to him, police said.

The vehicle was taken from a North Shore address.

"He failed to stop for police and a pursuit was initiated,'' a statement said.

"This is an ongoing incident and it appears that man has stopped his car on the bridge and has jumped off the side."

A police vessel was in the area and retrieved the man - whose condition is not yet known - from the water.

The incident led to a northbound lane on the bridge being closed off for some time.

It was re-opened shortly before 12.30pm, but motorists were being warned of congestion in the area.

Earlier, the Herald received a number of reports from members of the public about police cars in pursuit of a dark-coloured station wagon through parts of Parnell and Newmarket.

One man said the cars were "screaming'' through Parnell.

A member of the public, Kerry, said she saw six police cars - including a dog squad - involved, as well as the police eagle helicopter overhead.

"[They] are chasing a navy blue station wagon along Parnell Road. They appear to be stopped in Newmarket. Cars have gone past Ayr Street intersection twice,'' she said.

