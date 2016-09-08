Live weather updates: Strong gusts across Wellington, power out in Canterbury and Otago and heavy snow blankets central North Island

• Snow is falling in the capital
• Gale force winds are continuing to batter the North Island and authorities are on high alert as monster 4m swells are expected to swamp coastlines
• Parts of Otago and Canterbury are now under snow with major passes affected by high winds and snowfall
• Major highways in the North Island are now closed by snow and ice including the Desert Rd and Rimutaka Hill Rd
• Ferries across the Cook Strait have be cancelled for the next three days until fierce swells subside
• So far Canterbury has borne the brunt of the storm's wrath with hurricane force winds of up to 167 kmh barreling through the region overnight
• MetService forecaster Peter Little said it would be a bitterly cold day for the country today
• Showers would continue to fall across the North Island and strong winds would buffet the island for the rest of the day
• The winds were starting to ease in the South Island though it was continuing to snow in central Otago this morning.
Forecast
Auckland:
Thursday: Occasional showers, clearing evening. Southerlies. High of 12, Low of 6
Friday: Mainly fine with fresh southerlies. High of 13, Low of 7
Hamilton:
Thursday: Fine spells, a few showers until evening. Fresh southerly. High of 11, Low of 2
Friday: Mainly fine, morning frosts and southerlies. High of 12, Low of 2
Taupo:
Thursday: A few showers, possibly sleety. Fresh southerlies. High of 9, Low of 0
Friday: Mainly fine, morning frosts. Southerlies. High of 9, Low of 3
Wellington:
Thursday: Showers and cold gale southerlies. High of 8, Low of 5
Friday: Showers and strong, cold southerlies easing. High of 9, Low of 6
Christchurch:
Thursday: Showers, sleety at first. Strong, cold southwest easing. High of 9, Low of 4
Friday: Early showers, then fine. Cold southwesterlies dying out. High of 10, Low of -1
Dunedin:
Thursday: Few sleety showers. Strong, cold southwesterlies easing. High of 9, Low of 4
Friday: Mainly fine, morning frosts. Southwest dying out. High of 11, Low of 4
Queenstown:
Thursday: Few showers clearing, chance early snow. Southerly eases. High of 8, Low of -3
Friday: Mainly fine, morning frosts. Light winds.. High of 13, Low of 0