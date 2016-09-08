Live weather updates: Strong gusts across Wellington, power out in Canterbury and Otago and heavy snow blankets central North Island

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

• Snow is falling in the capital

• Gale force winds are continuing to batter the North Island and authorities are on high alert as monster 4m swells are expected to swamp coastlines

• Parts of Otago and Canterbury are now under snow with major passes affected by high winds and snowfall

• Major highways in the North Island are now closed by snow and ice including the Desert Rd and Rimutaka Hill Rd

• Ferries across the Cook Strait have be cancelled for the next three days until fierce swells subside

• So far Canterbury has borne the brunt of the storm's wrath with hurricane force winds of up to 167 kmh barreling through the region overnight

• MetService forecaster Peter Little said it would be a bitterly cold day for the country today

• Showers would continue to fall across the North Island and strong winds would buffet the island for the rest of the day

• The winds were starting to ease in the South Island though it was continuing to snow in central Otago this morning.

Forecast

Auckland:

Thursday: Occasional showers, clearing evening. Southerlies. High of 12, Low of 6

Friday: Mainly fine with fresh southerlies. High of 13, Low of 7

Hamilton:

Thursday: Fine spells, a few showers until evening. Fresh southerly. High of 11, Low of 2

Friday: Mainly fine, morning frosts and southerlies. High of 12, Low of 2

Taupo:

Thursday: A few showers, possibly sleety. Fresh southerlies. High of 9, Low of 0

Friday: Mainly fine, morning frosts. Southerlies. High of 9, Low of 3

Wellington:

Thursday: Showers and cold gale southerlies. High of 8, Low of 5

Friday: Showers and strong, cold southerlies easing. High of 9, Low of 6

Christchurch:

Thursday: Showers, sleety at first. Strong, cold southwest easing. High of 9, Low of 4

Friday: Early showers, then fine. Cold southwesterlies dying out. High of 10, Low of -1

Dunedin:

Thursday: Few sleety showers. Strong, cold southwesterlies easing. High of 9, Low of 4

Friday: Mainly fine, morning frosts. Southwest dying out. High of 11, Low of 4

Queenstown:

Thursday: Few showers clearing, chance early snow. Southerly eases. High of 8, Low of -3

Friday: Mainly fine, morning frosts. Light winds.. High of 13, Low of 0

