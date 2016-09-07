Ambulance hits and injures three people outside Auckland Hospital

A St John ambulance hit and injured three people outside Auckland Hospital.

Police are at the scene, where an ambulance appears to have mounted a kerb and hit a bus stop.

The ambulance is not believed to have been driving under lights and sirens at the time, police said.

At this stage it appears that three people waiting at that bus stop have only moderate and minor injuries.

These people were being seen by medical staff at the hospital.

Three ambulance officers including the driver were uninjured. A patient in the back of the ambulance was also uninjured.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and the driver will be spoken to in due course, police said.

