Live Updates: Judge sums up in stop-go murder trial

By - Rotorua Daily Post

10.30am:

Summarising the defence's case, Justice Toogood said Winders' lawyer Jonathan Temm made a forceful assertion his client was framed by police.

"The defence has exposed in this trial potential lines of inquiry that could have been followed by police but were abandoned when the decision was made to focus on Winders at a early stage."

Justice Toogood said Mr Temm was also highly critical of police conduct during the investigation, including Winders' forceful arrest on April 4 for reckless driving and the following police interview focusing on the murder investigation.

10.20am:

Justice Toogood is summarising the Crown's case.

"Ms Gordon has argued the Crown's case is about separate, crucial pieces of evidence that link Winders to the case."

These include Winders' blue Jeep Cherokee the Crown says is a major common thread, evidence proving Winders could have been at the scene at the right time, his ownership of a registered rifle that could have been used as the murder weapon and his recent contact with Taiaroa through a minor crash on March 12, 2013.

10.10am:

Justice Toogood said it would not be surprising if the jury felt sympathetic towards the Taiaroa family but they must not allow any sympathies to intrude while deliberating their decision.

10.05am:

High Court is now in session. Justice Kit Toogood is beginning his final remarks.

Justice Toogood says his address will fall into four parts: Matters of general importance, the law relating to a murder charge, evidence given in theh trial and how the jury should approach its consideration to it and proceedual matters, including how to go about deliberation.

Earlier:

Justice Kit Toogood will today make his final remarks in Quinton Winders' murder trial before the jury retires to consider its verdict.

Winders, 45, pleaded not guilty in December last year to the murder of George Taiaroa, 65, who was shot dead while operating a stop-go sign at roadworks in Atiamuri, north of Taupo, in 2013.

The trial is in its fifth week. The jury has heard from more than 150 witnesses, visited key locations in and around the crime scene and examined Winders' blue Jeep Cherokee.

More to come.