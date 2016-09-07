Traffic backlog from South Auckland to city after three-car crash

Traffic from South Auckland to the city centre is heavy after a crash near Takanini early this morning.

At one point the crash, understood to have involved three vehicles, on the city-bound lane on the Southern Motorway led to a 65-minute journey between Drury and Takanini, according to the NZ Transport Agency.

It usually takes 15 minutes.

Although the crash has now been cleared, there is a huge backlog and motorists are being encouraged to consider taking Great South Rd.

The crash N-Bnd on Sthn Mwy just before Takanini is now clear.

In an earlier crash on Cornwall Rd, in Waiuku, one person suffered moderate injuries when a vehicle lost control and veered into a drain before hitting a fence. St John said a person was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

- NZ Herald