8:29am Wed 7 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Traffic backlog from South Auckland to city after three-car crash

The road is clear after this morning's crash but traffic is heavy. Photo / File
The road is clear after this morning's crash but traffic is heavy. Photo / File

Traffic from South Auckland to the city centre is heavy after a crash near Takanini early this morning.

At one point the crash, understood to have involved three vehicles, on the city-bound lane on the Southern Motorway led to a 65-minute journey between Drury and Takanini, according to the NZ Transport Agency.

It usually takes 15 minutes.

Although the crash has now been cleared, there is a huge backlog and motorists are being encouraged to consider taking Great South Rd.


In an earlier crash on Cornwall Rd, in Waiuku, one person suffered moderate injuries when a vehicle lost control and veered into a drain before hitting a fence. St John said a person was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 07 Sep 2016 08:29:45 Processing Time: 13ms