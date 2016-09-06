Students expelled, stood in down in wake of KFC brawl

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

At least one student involved in last week's mass brawl at an Auckland KFC has been kicked out of school, while others have been stood down.

Meanwhile, police are still working to identify more than 100 students who were involved in the vicious brawl at KFC Mangere East last week.

Knives, planks of wood and chairs were used as weapons in the fight, that had shop owners barricading themselves indoors.

Police sent 13 units and arrested four people in the 5pm incident that was believed to involve students from at least three schools.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with disorderly behaviour, possession of a knife and possession of an offensive weapon.

Another 17-year-old boy was charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

Two 15-year-old boys were referred to youth aid.

A principal of one of the schools, who cannot be identified due to Youth Court rules to protect young offenders, said one student had been expelled and two stood down.

He said the school had taken action against three students, and the matter was now with police.

Another principal said that no students had been punished, and another said it was against the school's policy to "comment to the media about individual student disciplinary issues".

A police spokeswoman said officers were still working to identify others involved. It was understood they were using CCTV footage and mobile phone recordings.

- NZ Herald