12yo among group charged with robbery

Five people - including a 12-year-old boy - have been charged over a series of aggravated robberies at a Mt Roskill liquor store.

The Liquor Legends store on Duke Street was robbed on July 20 and 23, and on August 13.

Detectives have been investigating over the past few weeks and a number of search warrants were carried out this morning in Mangere, Papatoetoe, Manukau and Mt Roskill.

A 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys and a 26-year-old woman - who is related to three of the boys - have all been charged with aggravated robbery.

Four of them are appearing this afternoon in the Auckland Youth Court.

The 12-year-old will appear tomorrow.

Police said they had advised the owners of the shop, who were relieved to hear the news.

- NZ Herald