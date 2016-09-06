Teacher's 'strange bond' - inquest into death of 13-year-old Reiha McLelland begins

A relationship between a 13-year-old girl, her former teacher and claims of "grooming" have become the immediate focus of an inquest in Gisborne into her presumed suicide.

Bruce McLelland became angry and upset as he testified about the events which led to the death of his daughter Reiha, 13, in August 2014.

"He's an absolute mongrel," said an emotional McLelland of struck-off teacher Sam Back.

"I'll try to be dignified but these teachers are ... I can't really say what they are."

Coroner Carla na Nagara cautioned McLelland and asked him to restrain himself when speaking of former Gisborne Intermediate teacher Back and his partner Angie Mepham, a primary school teacher.

The inquest started this morning and is expected to hear evidence this week and again in December. It follows proceedings before the Teachers' Council - referred to in court today - which saw Back struck off as a teacher and Mepham cautioned over their connection to Reiha.

Coroner na Nagara allowed reporting of the proceedings despite hearing concerns over any unfair impressions which might be given through the publication of evidence as it is given.

The McLelland family urged the coroner to allow the inquest to be fully reported.

Back and Mepham were both working as teachers in Gisborne in 2013. At the time, Reiha - then 12 - was a student in Back's class at Gisborne Intermediate.

Continued below.

Related Content Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's human-trafficking diary: Day One Cartoon: Thank you for normalising child poverty Sideswipe: August 24: Flat White is ours

McLelland referred to the "relationship" which had developed between Reiha and Back as "the guts of all the problems".

"He had really worked on her and developed a strange bond," he said of Back.

McLelland said when it became clear Reiha's relationship with Back and Mepham went beyond a standard pupil-teacher connection, he and mother Hinemoa "put our foot down" and barred future contact.

Reiha resented the ban and it "drove a wedge" between daughter and parents.

The time since Reiha had died had been a period of discovery in terms of her connection to Back and Mepham, McLelland said.

"We're learning everything backwards in this case. Even now there is still stuff coming to light."

McLelland said revelations of the extent of Back and Mepham's contact with their daughter began one night when Reiha disappeared from the family home on the rural outskirts of Gisborne.

He said "we were that worried we called the police", who found their daughter in a car with Back and Mepham not far from the family home.

When police returned Reiha, McLelland and Reiha's mother could not understand how Back and Mepham were in a car with their daughter in a rural area.

Other aspects of the relationship they learned later included Reiha staying overnight at Back and Mepham's home - another detail raised in court today.

There was also text message, email and written communication between Back and Reiha.

McLelland spoke of one letter, written by Back to Reiha while he was on a Gisborne Intermediate camp and after she had gone to high school.

He called it a "love letter", in which Back told the 13-year-old: "This is where our journey started from." Reiha had been on a school camp with Back the previous year.

McLelland spoke of his daughter becoming withdrawn and said she received mental health treatment for issues including suicidal ideation.

"She had so much potential. She was one of those kids who could have done anything she wanted to."

McLelland's testimony started with him reading the statement he gave to police after finding his daughter fatally injured. Standard coronial rules prohibit any publication of the method of suicide.

He began to cry as he spoke of discovering her body, at which point coroner na Nagara interrupted his evidence. "You don't need to read that bit," she told him.

In the statement to police in August 2014, McLelland accused Back of "grooming" his daughter.

"Back had been building up an inappropriate relationship with Reiha," he told police at the time.

"As a result she was told she could have no further contact with this teacher. To us, it was like he was sexually grooming her."

Back and Mepham are yet to testify but were represented by lawyer Adam Simperingham, who asked McLelland to confirm the police investigation had ruled out "grooming".

McLelland responded: "The police investigation was seriously flawed."

The jury box in the Gisborne courtroom was today filled with members of the McLelland family.

At its corner was a picture of Reiha, facing lawyers acting for parties involved in the case.

Those represented include the McLelland family, police, mental health professionals, Gisborne Intermediate and Back and Mepham.

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- NZ Herald