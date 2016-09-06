Truck catches fire on Auckland motorway

By Melissa Nightingale

No one was injured when a truck caught fire on an Auckland motorway today, the fire service says.

"We were notified at just after 1.30 that a truck had a fire in its engine compartment in the Southwestern motorway," fire service shift manager Daniel Nicholson said.

"When we arrived we found a truck that was involved in fire. We got to work to extinguish the fire."

The truck was ablaze somewhere near Lambie Drive, he said.

"No one was hurt, everyone was well away."

Robert Luijten was driving past when he saw the truck parked on the shoulder with flames shooting out of it.

"I saw this truck under the bridge and I thought 'holy smokes', and a took a few photos," he said.

"It was literally really on fire."

The incident has been left with police.

- NZ Herald