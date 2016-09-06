Watch: Six-year-old's incredible bravery during alleged attack

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Warning: Some content in this video may be upsetting.

This is the extraordinary moment a 6-year-old girl tries to stop a man allegedly wielding an axe after storming a North Shore shop.

Footage shows the tiny child grabbing at the alleged attacker during the frightening episode. She then runs away and is led to safety out of the shop by her grandfather.

Jordan Byrt, 19, was working at the store when five masked men entered yesterday afternoon.

Speaking to the Herald exclusively, he said his first thought was to protect the little girl - the daughter of his boss Suhail Patel - by distracting the alleged attackers.

Byrt was on the phone helping a customer when he noticed something odd happening outside.

"I just saw this car turn up, guys started hopping out - all dressed in black. One dude jumped over one of the cars and I saw one of the guys come in. He had a crowbar.

"He started to hit things ... and they all came running in. We started to back off, we didn't want to get hurt."

It was just after 3pm and Patel's family - including wife, daughter and father-in-law - had just arrived at the shop from the after-school pick up run.

As the men allegedly started smashing glass cabinets and yelling at staff, Byrt said he tried to play for time, so the little girl could get out.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Hero girl intervenes in alleged attack Cartoon: Thank you for normalising child poverty Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's human-trafficking diary: Day One

"One of the guys had a hand axe and he was chasing after us. I turned around and I saw the boss's young daughter here and I just tried to get them out as soon as I can, just trying to be a distraction.

"I ended up being pinned just in the corner. They asked me where the safe was ... and they kicked me in the face," he said.

"The first thought was just to try and play [for] time, just be a distraction and just to let boss's younger daughter out because kids are top priority - you gotta get them out first. They were yelling: 'Get down! This is a robbery! Stay the f*** down'.

"I got a kick to the face and two to the legs. Both the [guy] with the crowbar and the hand axe came at me."

Patel, who has been running the shop for six years, said it was still a shock thinking about what had happened. His daughter, who had thought her father was under alleged attack, was fine, he said.

Patel hoped the alleged attackers would change their ways. "If they come and tell me and say: 'I will not do it again', I will forgive them.

"There's no point creating crime in this beautiful country. There are beautiful people here who support each other. I got like, hundreds of phone calls after this incident, from every community."

Five teenagers were caught by police after what was alleged to be a dramatic pursuit through West Auckland, which ended in Glen Eden.

Police were able to quickly identify what they claim was the getaway vehicle - which was alleged to have been stolen - after Patel's wife and father-in-law followed it and gave authorities the number plate, Patel said.

- NZ Herald