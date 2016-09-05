Health Minister Jonathan Coleman at Northcote Primary School party with fake cocaine, calls coverage 'massive beat-up'

Health Minister and Northcote MP Jonathan Coleman says he attended a fundraising ball where parents were playing with fake cocaine but he was unaware the activity was even happening.

He added he was not concerned about the use of the unusual prop at the Las Vegas-themed ball, saying that media attention to the issue was a "massive beat-up".

Coleman said he attended the fundraising event at Northcote Primary on Saturday because his children go to the school.

"The big story here is a fantastic group of parents got together and raised $30,000 for the school and it was a great night.

"And those parents went to a huge amount of effort to raise money for the school.

"But look, it's a storm in a teacup."

Asked whether he played with the fake cocaine, he said: "Of course I didn't. I didn't even see this stuff. I didn't even know it was there until I heard it in the media yesterday. It's a small detail."

The minister conceded that parents and teachers should be leading by example.

"But in the context of what was a great fundraising effort it was a small detail.

"I was there all night. And frankly, I didn't even know that this prop was there.

"So call me naïve, but look, the school and no one there is condoning drug use.

"This is a massive beat-up."

