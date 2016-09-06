Severe shallow shake rocks North Island

One of the strongest aftershocks has rocked the North Island's east coast early today.

A severe 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck at 3.19am in a night of intense quake activity.

It was centred 95 km northeast of Te Araroa and 21 km deep.

M5.2 quake causing strong shaking near Te Araroa https://t.co/5Y0SG7fJx1 — GeoNet (@geonet) September 5, 2016

The tremor has been felt widely across the North Island with people from Wellington to Auckland reporting the shaking.

The region continues to be rocked by hundreds of quakes, the majority unnoticeable, after Friday's large 7.1 magnitude quake which struck 125km from Te Araroa.

- NZ Herald