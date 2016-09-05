Northcote Primary School served fake cocaine at annual fundraising ball

Racy photos of parents playing with fake cocaine have surfaced from an Auckland primary school ball.

Northcote Primary School held its annual fundraising ball on September 3 with a Las Vegas theme.

Board chair Andrew Fox admitted that fake cocaine was used as a prop and said the school regretted this decision in hindsight.

"It was a satirical Las Vegas theme and yes there was a prop that was made to look like cocaine.

"In hindsight we agree this wasn't appropriate."

The cocaine, which was actually icing sugar, was displayed on mirrors with shavers to scrape the powder into lines.

An anonymous source said there were numerous photos on social media of parents pretending to snort cocaine, including photos posted by teachers of the school.

"This school has parents who are ministers of the current government, are health professionals, teachers, lawyers, police and so on," the source said.

Fox said the school had held a fundraising ball every year for the last seven years. It had never received a complaint regarding inappropriate props before and the event normally raised upwards of $20,000.

"It's a themed ball, parents only, R18.

"This year it was 'Vegas baby'."

The school had received two complaints after the event. Fox said both parents had been apologised to.

The event also featured Marilyn Monroe jumping out of a fake cake to MC the ball.

- NZ Herald