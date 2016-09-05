'Naked' Andrew Little art work at Wallace Art Awards - as you've never seen him before

It's Andrew Little as you've likely never seen him.

A full frontal nude depiction of the Leader of the Opposition emerged tonight, with the man himself labelling the piece "a heroic piece of artwork".

While refusing to divulge if the well-proportioned work was anatomically correct, he quipped "it adds new meaning to the term 'member of Parliament'."

"I have to be very careful about saying 'I'm flattered'. I'm happy to leave it to people's imagination. I can't comment on the biceps or the pecs."

The Labour politician has been depicted in an art piece at New Zealand's 25th Wallace Art Awards held in Auckland.

The rug is by Wanganui artist Mark Rayner.

Albert-Eden Local board member Glenda Fryer shared a picture tonight to Facebook standing next to the large rug, which features Little standing boldly with folded arms.

"At the Wallace Art Awards and met up with Andrew Little or his rug version by Mark Rayner. Great art," Fryer wrote.

Twitter user Brian Holland tweeted that his money was "on the naked Andrew Little on carpet".

The 25th Wallace Arts Awards are underway. I have my money on the naked Andrew Little on carpet. Pics to follow! pic.twitter.com/8PSG3Xd82s — Brian Holland (@brianholland) September 5, 2016

The piece is on display tonight at Pah Homestead TSB Bank Wallace Arts Centre, where it will be judged by a panel.

The Annual Wallace Art Awards aim to support, promote and expose New Zealand contemporary art and artists.

Sir James Wallace established the Annual Wallace Art Awards 25 years ago.

- NZ Herald