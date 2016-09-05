Court escapee beats police prosecutor unconscious in Lower Hutt escape

A police prosecutor was knocked unconscious when he chased down a man who jumped the dock and escaped the Lower Hutt District Court today.

Police are seeking 23-year-old Mohi Sabbath, who faces charges of possession of an offensive weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and assault.

Sabbath jumped the dock during his appearance and ran out of the court about 3.50pm, a police spokesman said.

The prosecutor gave chase, but Sabbath assaulted him and knocked him unconscious. The officer has been taken to hospital for observation.

Police are searching the surrounding area but are yet to locate Sabbath.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call 111 immediately.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald