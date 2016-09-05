Armed police in Auckland suburb of Glen Eden

A group of young men have fled armed police after they robbed a shop and crashed their car near a child care centre in Auckland.

A large police operation is underway in Glen Eden where armed police have been seen running through the main shops trying to locate six youth.

The pursuit comes after a shop on Sunnybrae Rd in Hillcrest was robbed around 3.15pm.

The offenders then fled in a stolen car.

Police sighted the car and signalled for it to stop, but the driver failed to do so.

The car was chased by police to West Auckland where the car was stopped using road spikes.

The offenders got out of the car and fled on foot. They were chased by police officers.

Four people have been arrested so far but police are looking for two more.

Manager of Servisal Equipment Chris Howard saw the whole event unfold. He said the young men jumped out of a car with electronics, fast food wrappers and an axe after the car stopped on a one-way road.

"I saw a group of young fellas in a white subaru station wagon with four flat tyres. So it must have been spiked. They came down to the mall in Glen Eden and the police chased them up the road they all jumped out, bailed out of the car with heaps of junk like fast food wrappers.

"[Police] found cellphones, a bag full of goodies [electronics] and an axe, a little tomahawk. Maybe they were doing some robberies this afternoon."

Howard said the boys ran up the walkway onto the main road. One stayed on the road and was caught while the other three fled up a railway corridor into people's backgardens. Howard said their abandoned car brought traffic to a stand still.

"It's been a quiet day, we needed a bit of excitement."

One woman told the Herald she was in her car outside the shops in Glen Eden when she saw a policeman "running around with a handgun".

The woman, who did not want to be named, said there were about eight or nine police cars and a helicopter circling above the shops.

She left the area and drove down West Coast Rd where she saw more police cars.

Another woman, who works in one of the shops, said she saw a car being chased by police.

It crashed near a child care centre.

People have been saying on the Glen Eden Facebook page that a white car was stolen from Angels Daycare and was spiked by police.

A large number of police units, including dog section and the Eagle helicopter are continuing to search around the Glen Eden Railway Station area.

Some cordons are in place in this immediate area.

- NZ Herald