Cabinet minister Nikki Kaye diagnosed with breast cancer, taking leave

Cabinet minister Nikki Kaye has breast cancer and will take leave from work for treatment.

Prime Minister John Key said Kaye was diagnosed on Friday.

"I have spoken with Nikki and assure her she has the full support of her colleagues and I as she deals with this difficult diagnosis."

Key said Kaye's medical team was working to ensure a full recovery.

"Nikki will be dedicating her energy towards getting well and I wish her all the best."

Kaye is aged 36 and has been an MP since 2008.

She is the MP for Auckland Central and held the portfolios of Civil Defence, ACC, Youth Affairs and Associate Education.

Gerry Brownlee will take over Civil Defence, Nathan Guy will be acting ACC minister, Anne Tolley will take over Youth Affairs and Hekia Parata will take over Kaye's Associate Education responsibilities.

Justice minister Amy Adams posted: "Nikki has our full support and we're looking forward to welcoming her back soon."

Nikki has our full support and we're looking forward to welcoming her back soon https://t.co/hsBP2TcwYu — Amy Adams (@amyadamsMP) September 5, 2016

In a post on Facebook this afternoon, Kaye said the diagnosis was "devastating news for me and my family".

"Having the opportunity to serve NZ as the MP for Auckland central and a cabinet minister continues to be a huge privilege," she said.

"I have always worked hard and given everything I have to both roles.

"I told the [Prime Minister John Key] on Friday and I took a leave of absence from my ministerial portfolios. The PM has appointed acting ministers to cover my portfolios."

She added: "I feel so lucky to have such an amazing family and group of friends who are giving me buckets of love and have been so strong helping me work through this".

Kaye said Key had been "hugely caring and supportive".

"During this time I would be really grateful to have a bit of space and privacy while I get treatment and focus on getting well."

