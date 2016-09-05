11:29am Mon 5 September
Woman driver dies after car and truck crash in Lower Hutt

A woman has died after a crash between a car and truck and trailer. Photo / File
A woman has died following a crash on State Highway 2 at the intersection of Hebden Crescent, Lower Hutt this morning.

The crash involved a car and a truck.

A police spokesperson said the woman driver had to be cut free from the wrecked vehicle by firefighters. The woman was treated at the scene and taken to Hutt Hospital where she died.

Because of the crash diversions were put in place for northbound traffic. These have now been lifted. The road southbound is open but traffic is heavy.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and Police are offering their sympathies to the friends and family of the deceased woman.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area around Hebden Crescent after the crash happened at about 7.30am.


- NZ Herald

