Quakes continue to shake East Coast

The East Coast continues to be rattled by aftershocks with several moderate quakes jolting the region through the night.

Nearly 20 shallow quakes centred close to Te Araroa have been recorded by the government earthquake monitoring service since 6pm yesterday.

After a relatively quiet day a flurry of small, weak aftershocks measuring around magnitude 2.5 have struck overnight close to the coastal East Cape settlement.

Some of the strongest in the latest spate included a magnitude 5.0 which hit at 6.19pm and centred 95km northeast of Te Araroa and a 4.2 quake that shook the region at 3.23am. Both were registered on GeoNet as "moderate" intensity.

Most of the quakes have been centred 10km north of Te Araroa.

The aftershocks follow Friday's strong magnitude 7.1 quake that struck off the northeast coast at 4.37am and generated a small tsunami along the eastern coastline.

- NZ Herald