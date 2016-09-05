Good Samaritan assaulted in Auckland after stopping to help woman

A good Samaritan was beaten up after he stopped to help a woman lying on a path in Massey, Auckland.

At about 3am on Friday two men allegedly attacked the victim from behind and punched him in the back of the head when he got out of his car to go to the woman's aide on Don Buck Rd, near the Mobil service station.

A woman, who said she was friends with the victim, posted on social media warning others about the alleged assault. She said the man who was beaten up managed to get back into his car and drive home, but began losing consciousness in his driveway and had to be hospitalised.

When the Herald contacted staff at local businesses, they said they were not aware of the alleged assault.

The victim reported the assault to police.

A police spokeswoman said the crime investigations bureau was investigating and wanted to speak to witnesses.

Anyone with information can call the Massey community police station on 09 832 4099 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111

