Time to ditch the monarchy: survey

New Zealand is drifting closer to a republic according to new research this morning which claims most Kiwis now want to ditch the monarchy.

A poll commissioned by NZ Republic Inc has talked to more than 1000 people over 18.

It says it found 59 percent were in favour of having a New Zealand Head of State, while 34 percent want to stick with the Queen. Just over two years ago just 44 percent were looking for a change.

New Zealand Republic chairman Savage says the flag debate, the visit of Prince Charles, Brexit, and the Queen's 90th jubilee have combined to focus attention on the question.

But Dr Sean Palmer of Monarchy New Zealand is laughing off the sea change, pointing out that in the figures, people who favour a president appointed by parliament have been pooled with those who want a directly-elected president "despite the fact that those two groups may not see eye to eye on anything."

"They lump them together and declare a great victory," Palmer said.

The poll asked 1,006 voting age New Zealanders and was taken during August.

The question was first asked in March 2014 and showed support starting at 44 per cent. By April 2015 it was up to 47 per cent.

The question asked "What is your preference for New Zealand's next head of State?", the results were:

• British monarch: 34%

• New Zealand head of State, parliamentary elected: 15%

• New Zealand head of State, directly elected: 44%

• Unsure/don't know: 7%

