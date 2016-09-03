Young boy dangles from chairlift at Mt Hutt skifield

Kirsty Wynn is a senior reporter at the Herald on Sunday.

Dramatic footage from Mt Hutt ski field shows the rescue of a young boy left dangling after slipping from a chair lift.

The 11-year-old boy was on the chairlift with his parents on Saturday morning when he slipped forward.

It is understood the safety rail had not been lowered.

The video footage from onlooker Tony Kramers shows the boy dangling for more than a minute with his parents holding on to him by his arms.

Kramers praised staff for saving the boy from serious injury.

His wife, Nicky Kramers, said the ski field went silent until the boy landed.

"We heard all these people screaming looked up to see child hanging from the chair lift and people on the lift were loosing their grip," she said.

Nearby Mt Hutt staff rush to get a thick padded mat and position it under the boy before he drops to the ground.

Ski area general manager James Urquhart praised quick thinking staff who saw the boy in trouble and quickly removed a pad from a nearby tower to give him a soft landing.

"They were right there, grabbed the tower-mat and the whole thing was over in about a minute and a half," Urquhart said.

"They checked he was okay and then he just skied off and joined the queue again."

Urquhart said the boy's parents continued up on the chair lift.

"I haven't even been able to speak to them because they just carried on and have continued skiing."

Urquhart said the safety bar that sits on the legs and prevents falls had not been lowered.





"It seems they have forgotten to lower the bar and the boy has leaned forward and slipped.

"The parents have been able to grab his arms and have held him until we had the mat underneath."

Onlookers cheered as soon as the boy stood up and it was clear he was not injured.

Urquhart said staff would be extra vigilant about reminding those about to hit the slopes about the importance of the safety bar.

This morning's incident at Mt Hutt is the second chair lift incident for the Canterbury ski field.

Last month the ski field's Summit 6 chairlift broke down with staff using ropes to help abseil 170 skiers to the ground.

The lift evacuation, the first at Mt Hutt in more than two decades, took about two hours.

- NZ Herald