12:21pm Sat 3 September
State Highway 1 closed in both directions, person flown to hospital in critical condition

One person has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a crash on State Highway 1 near Pokeno.
One person has been flown to hospital with critical injuries and several others including a child are injured after a head on car crash on State Highway 1 at Pokeno.

The road is closed in both directions, and one person being taken to hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter in a critical condition. Two others, including a child, have serious injuries and another person is in a moderate condition.

They are being treated at the scene and will be taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police spokesman said traffic will be disrupted for a "considerable time" while the road is cleared and the serious crash unit investigates.

Diversions are in place around the crash.

- NZ Herald

