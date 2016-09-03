Sodden Saturday in store for Auckland

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

The rain shows no signs of abating for Auckland with a showery Saturday in store, but pockets of the country will experience clear skies today.

MetService meteorologist Mariken van Laarnen said the North Island will have cloudy periods in the west, with Auckland set for showers.

"It'll be nicer in the east with clear skies, and it'll be a nice day for Wellington."

Further south, the West Coast is also in for a sprinkling of rain, which will spread towards the far south but is expected to clear by the afternoon.

"There's a low coming on the South Island tomorrow," van Laarnen said.

In the biggest centres, Auckland will have a high of 17C, while Wellington and Christchurch will both reach 16C.

Showers will continue for Auckland tomorrow, becoming heavier and making for a wet Sunday afternoon and evening.

