Watch: Robert Laxon arrested after police pursuit

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A police pursuit that allegedly involved the offender's car crashing into a cop car has ended in the man's arrest.

Police saw a stolen car being driven by 35-year-old Robert Laxon from Mosgiel, who has a warrant to arrest for a burglary charge, around 1.30pm. Police had been seeking Laxon for a few months.

When police signalled to Laxon to stop he allegedly tried to evade police and a pursuit from Ravensbourne to Sawyers Bay, north-east of Dunedin, ensued.

Laxon allegedly rammed a police vehicle at Sawyers Bay, causing damage to both cars.

He then carried on to Port Chalmers where he abandoned his vehicle as it was undrivable.

But police dogs successfully tracked Laxon and he was arrested.

He suffered minor dog bites and received medical treatment.

Laxon will appear in Dunedin District Court on September 3.

- NZ Herald