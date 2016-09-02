6:14pm Fri 2 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Watch: Robert Laxon arrested after police pursuit

A police pursuit that allegedly involved the offender's car crashing into a cop car has ended in the man's arrest.

Police saw a stolen car being driven by 35-year-old Robert Laxon from Mosgiel, who has a warrant to arrest for a burglary charge, around 1.30pm. Police had been seeking Laxon for a few months.

When police signalled to Laxon to stop he allegedly tried to evade police and a pursuit from Ravensbourne to Sawyers Bay, north-east of Dunedin, ensued.

Laxon allegedly rammed a police vehicle at Sawyers Bay, causing damage to both cars.

He then carried on to Port Chalmers where he abandoned his vehicle as it was undrivable.

But police dogs successfully tracked Laxon and he was arrested.

He suffered minor dog bites and received medical treatment.

Laxon will appear in Dunedin District Court on September 3.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 02 Sep 2016 18:14:55 Processing Time: 41ms