Auckland power outage affects 1135 households

File photo of powerline repairs. Photo / 123rf.com
More than 1000 households are affected by a power outage in Auckland.

The power has been out since 2.32 pm and is expected to be restored around 4.30pm.

The 1135 households affected are around Auckland's inner city.

